Voting for May primary just around the corner

The first day of May was yesterday, which means the vote for the May primary is less than a week away.

Time is also winding down on getting your absentee ballot for next week's election.

The deadline for requests is Saturday at noon.

Absentee ballots need to be postmarked Monday, or turned into your county board or elections on Tuesday.

Early voting is also open.

The center on Monroe in downtown Toledo is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

