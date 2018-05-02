Patrick Hickey to be arraigned on felony sex charges in Lenawee Co. Circuit Court

Patrick Hickey's criminal case has been bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court where he will be arraigned next week on felony sex charges.

Hickey had originally been charged in Lenawee County District Court in March.

READ: Patrick Hickey announces resignation after being charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct

The charges are connected to an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship the former Washington Local School board member and superintendent had with a student while teaching at Addison Community Schools in Michigan.

Hickey will be arraigned on May 9.

