Bowling Green City Schools brings bond issue back to voters in a week

550 votes were all that separated Bowling Green City Schools from its $72 million levy last November. It's back on the ballot in just one week.

"We're doing great things here, but our facilities are the things that are holding us back,” Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci said. “We can do even greater things, but right now we're limited."

"There's got to be other ways to do it, " Tay Yarger, a farmer in BG, said.

"I am supporting it," Ron Woofter, a resident of BG for 35 years, stated.

While some are split on the decision, voters in Bowling Green will head to the polls Tuesday, May 8 deciding on a $72 million levy for BG City Schools. The money would be used to consolidate the three elementary buildings and renovate the high school all at the same campus on Poe Road.

"When we lost by 550 votes with only a 25 percent turn out, we felt like we needed to come back,” Superintendent Scruci said. “We need to live up to our word and our word was if it fails we're going to come back with the same project because we believe it is the right project."

With just seven days to go, the superintendent and school board members hit the streets Tuesday, going door-to-door to inform voters on their plans with the bond issue.

They want voters to be informed and have created an information website to help.

Some residents say they already have their minds made up on how they will vote.

"I'm against the levy because of the real estate tax,” Yarger said. “I farm, I own property and it's going to really put a big hunk."

"I'm going to vote for it,” Woofter explained. “I trust that the administrators know what they are doing and know what the needs are. I think they are doing their best to try to figure out what has to be done."

Kenwood Elementary is one of the older buildings and has numerous leaks and cracks in the floor. Students there say they like their school but also would like to be at a single campus at the high school.

"I like this school,” Liam Triggs, a fifth grade student at Kenwood, explained. “I don't really know what the new school would be like, but I think it would be cool because some people have friends that go to different public schools so they can be in the same classes with their friends."

Administrators know it's a big ask from voters.

A typical home in BG is estimated at about $168,000. If the levy is approved it would cost that homeowner about $357 a year, close to a dollar a day.

Administrators say, without hesitation, that this bond is needed to upgrade safety, technology and space in their schools for their students.

"The longer we wait the more expensive any project becomes so the time is now and the need is real," Superintendent Scruci said.

Polls open on May 8 in Wood County at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

