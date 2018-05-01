Registration open for Sierah Joghin memorial ride - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Registration open for Sierah Joghin memorial ride

Sierah Joughin (Source: Justice for Sierah Facebook page) Sierah Joughin (Source: Justice for Sierah Facebook page)
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Registration is now underway for the third annual "Keeping our Girls Safe" memorial ride.

This ride is organized to celebrate the life of Sierah Joughin.

She was murdered back in July of 2016.

Her killer has been sentenced to death.

Money raised from this ride goes to fund free self-defense classes for women in the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan areas.      

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly