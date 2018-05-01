Treatment center opens for moms going through drug rehab

Calm and quiet on the outside, inside the Chrysalis much growth and transformation is happening.

"It's been a long journey,” Heidi, a mother of two-month-old Zander who’s seeking treatment for substance abuse said. “Actually, like we started, I started out in jail pregnant."

A long journey and a lot of work. Much like a caterpillar, it takes a lot of work to become the butterfly.

"Definitely a blessing,” Heidi said. “Like, because if it wasn't for this program, like, I don't know where we would be. Honestly, I don't know. Like, it's given both of us a second chance."

The Chrysalis Treatment Center at Harbor Behavioral Health is named after the chrysalis of a butterfly to symbolize the transition a new mom or mother to be battling addiction can have.

A second chance.

"The old to the new and learning new,” Senior Clinical Manager of Substance Abuse Jacque Caro said. “The new life with your child becoming a mom is a transformation to begin with and to be a mom and seeking recovery at the same time is a whole other level of change that we're here to support and facilitate with them."

Heidi is one of five women in the Chrysalis Woman's Treatment Program. It's staffed 24 hours a day with a strict treatment program for each mother.

"I think that at first the community didn't know how to deal with it,” Heidi said. “Now that they're getting a better understanding of how big of a problem it truly is like, I think they're trying to find more ways to help instead of throwing everyone in jail for it."

The majority of the woman end up here through a court order, choosing hope and recovery over jail time.

"If somebody has the opportunity to come here, definitely come,” Heidi said. “Like, jail is not fun at all."

Heidi and Zander plan to stay as long as they can to make their transformation.

