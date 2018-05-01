SFWLC: Cali Melt

We are in the final weeks of our Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge and Wednesday is their final weigh-in that will take us down to the top five.

Challenge Host Kelly Heidbreder is in the kitchen at Rosie’s Italian Grille to show us how to make a great dish, all under 500 calories.

Slice the three avocados in half.

Discard the seed and scoop most of the avocado meat out and dice up.

Set aside the six avocado halves.

Mix the diced tomato, fresh mozzarella and extra avocado together.

Season with salt and pepper and mix thoroughly.

Scoop the tomato mixture back into each of the half avocados.

Place the baby spinach on a serving platter and then place the six stuffed avocado halves on the platter.

Drizzle the olive oil and balsamic glaze over top the avocados.

Finish each one by topping with a bit of basil and serve.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.