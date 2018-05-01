SFWLC: Cali Melt - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SFWLC: Cali Melt

We are in the final weeks of our Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge and Wednesday is their final weigh-in that will take us down to the top five.

Challenge Host Kelly Heidbreder is in the kitchen at Rosie’s Italian Grille to show us how to make a great dish, all under 500 calories. 

  • Slice the three avocados in half.
  • Discard the seed and scoop most of the avocado meat out and dice up.
  • Set aside the six avocado halves.
  • Mix the diced tomato, fresh mozzarella and extra avocado together.
  • Season with salt and pepper and mix thoroughly.
  • Scoop the tomato mixture back into each of the half avocados.
  • Place the baby spinach on a serving platter and then place the six stuffed avocado halves on the platter.
  • Drizzle the olive oil and balsamic glaze over top the avocados.
  • Finish each one by topping with a bit of basil and serve.

