Editorial: Goodwill

Hello, my name is Amy Wachob, President/CEO of Goodwill Industries.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio is celebrating 85 years of changing lives through the power of work in Toledo and throughout Northwest Ohio. Goodwill's impact begins with the generosity of community members and business partners.

Our nonprofit, 501 c3 organization is best known for our fun and exciting stores and conveniently located donation stations. Our business lines also include custodial and packing contracts and land care services. These industries in large part fund our valuable mission of helping people with disabilities and barriers to employment get jobs. We are able to continue this life transforming mission thanks to our valued shoppers, donors and customers for our commercial services.

Goodwill proudly employs over 400 team members throughout Northwest Ohio and we thank our over 50 nonprofit partners throughout our region. Goodwill collaborates on workforce development programs, employment training, work experience, job readiness classes, donation drives and voucher programs.

As we embark on our next 85 years of service we are committed to workforce development and education and training programs that meet the need of today's job seekers and employers.

When you shop, donate, employ a Goodwill graduate or hire our commercial services, you are a Job Creator. Thank you Northwest Ohio for your support of Goodwill and for believing in the power of work! For more information please visit our website at GoodwillNWOhio.com.