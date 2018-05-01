Decision Day for Rossford High School seniors

Summer is just around the corner, which means seniors are getting ready for their next chapter.

Rossford seniors had Decision Day Tuesday.

Students wore a shirt and made a sign with their plans following graduation.

There are triplets at Rossford who aren't only getting ready to head off to college, but also move away from their siblings for the first time.

"We grew up and got closer throughout the years, so it's definitely going to be hard separating," Benjamin, Johnathon and Ivy Bergstrom described. "But I think we need to be our own individual instead of just the triplets, but our own person.”

Rossford students walked across the stage to announce where they were heading to college, attend a trade school or join the military.

