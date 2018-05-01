Girl Scouts of Western Ohio to donate cookies to military

Have you finished your Girl Scout Cookies yet?

While you may have enjoyed your thin mints and tagalongs, area service members are about to get treats of their own.

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio delivered more than 100,000 donated boxes of cookies sold during this year's cookie season.

The cookies will be distributed to different bases and veteran organizations all over our area.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.