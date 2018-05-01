Stomp Out Stigma event at Sylvania Northview High School

New reports show one in five children, ages 13 to 18, either have, or will have a serious mental illness.

Sylvania Schools worked to fight that issue Tuesday with an event called Stomp Out Stigma held at Sylvania Northview High School. There are a multitude of resources available to families about mental health.

"Parents will have an opportunity to filtrate these tables," Mental Health Committee Co-Chair Julie Turner said. "Talk to different counselors, mental health organizations, suicide prevention, maybe get a little information that they're looking for."

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The presentation is at 7 p.m.

