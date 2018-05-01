Money Talks News: Great unique wedding gifts

Whether you’re a wedding guest, or the happy couple, a fun fact of the festivities is gifts. Choosing good gifts is a challenge.

My favorite things for wedding gifts? The kind that keep on giving. The things that save you money or even make you money.

First in the food category: A wine, beer or fruit of the month club. How about cooking classes or food storage items?

Next, shopping. In addition to gift cards, warehouse club memberships can be good, and an Amazon Prime membership saves on shipping and allows for some free streaming video.

Other gift ideas include a AAA card in case their car breaks down.

How about a water filter so they don’t have to buy bottled water? How about a Netflix membership so maybe they can cut that cable?

There’s also home improvement money savers, such as: Programmable thermostats, energy-efficient appliances and LED light bulbs.

Finally, life improvement gifts. Open an investment account, give a gift certificate for classes or a session with a life coach.

Bottom line, which would you rather have? Some plate or spoon, or something that’s going to start your marriage off with a firm financial foundation?

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved