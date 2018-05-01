Safe Six Initiative launched for Route 6

It's the second longest road in the U.S. and had the most fatal accidents in Wood, Henry and Sandusky counties.

We're referring to Route 6.

In fact, just last week two people were rushed to the hospital after running a stop sign, hitting a truck and then a church.

Tuesday, the Safe Six Initiative was launched in an effort to stop these kinds of crashes on Route 6.

It's a joint effort between highway patrol and the sheriff's offices in Wood, Henry and Sandusky counties.

"We'll be doing social media blitzes on it. We'll be doing the patrol," Coordinator of Wood County Safe Communities Sandy Wiechman said. "May is going to be our big push month but were going to be doing it all summer just to bring awareness. Everybody's going to be like, 'Oh, you're going to stop cars and cite them,' no it's not what it's about we want to bring education and awareness."

There will be extra patrols and if you are pulled over and cited this month on Route 6, you'll likely be given a fact card that goes over all the common violations on that stretch of road.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.