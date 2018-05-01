New neuroscience building opens in ProMedica/UT partnership

A new joint venture building is expected to become the go to place for neuroscience medicine in the region.

The new neuroscience building is the first physical product of the partnership between ProMedica and the University of Toledo.

The 122,000 square foot facility is now the all-in-one location for all of ProMedica Neurosciences and UT's Neurology and Neurosurgery.

The partnership has been around for over a year but now the academic experience can benefit from being under one roof.

"But, I think it also makes the most efficient use of the clinicians time, and it gives us access to other specialists that are right there," Dr. Gretchen Tietjen, Chair of the University of Toledo's Department of Neurology said.

Though Tuesday was a media tour of the center, patients have been coming here for a while.

Including Dale Perne, who suffered a brain aneurysm and spent 100 days in the hospital.

"Well, at one point they thought I would never walk again. I walk without a cane or crutches," Perne explained. "So, it's all because of the people here, and the other rehabs I've been to at ProMedica."

Randy Oostra, President and CEO of ProMedica hopes the Neuroscience Center can become a regional and national draw for not only patients, but for current and future medical doctors as well.

"We're taking the strengths of both the College of Medicine and ProMedica working together," Oostra explained. "We have a much better opportunity to not only attract students, but to retain them. And that really is what the partnership is about."

"I think that they will be very impressed when they see the number of patients we get to see, all the different hospitals that feed into the system, the nice space," Dr. Tietjen said. "It's very conducive to learning, and then the hospital which will be gorgeous once the new tower is up."

