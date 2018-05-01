Students back in building after fire in air handling system forc - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Students back in building after fire in air handling system forces evacuation of Clay HS

(Source: Hudl) (Source: Hudl)
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A fire in an air handling system forced the evacuation of Clay High School in Oregon on Tuesday.

Students were moved out of the building to the football stadium for a short while.

The school said a unit ventilator motor at burnt up and filled a room with smoke, and the all-clear was given in less than 45 minutes after the incident.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly