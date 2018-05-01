Chicken Tortilla Soup from Dei Fratelli - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Chicken Tortilla Soup from Dei Fratelli

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Connect

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Prep Time: 10 minutes    Cook Time: 20 minutes    Servings: 6

Ingredients:

•    1 (14.5 oz.) Can Dei Fratelli Chopped Mexican Tomatoes
•    1 (14.5 oz.) Can Dei Fratelli Petite Diced Tomatoes with Onion, Celery & Peppers
•    8 Cups Chicken Broth
•    2 Cups Cooked Chicken, shredded
•    1 (15 oz.) Can Black Beans, drained
•    1 (15 oz.) Can Hominy, drained
•    1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. Lime Juice
•    2 tsp. Garlic Powder
•    2 tsp. Cumin
•    ½ tsp. Chili Powder
•    Salt, to taste

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a large stockpot. Simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes.

Recipe Notes:

Garnish with tortillas, shredded cheese, and sliced jalapeno.

Powered by Frankly