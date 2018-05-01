Chicken Tortilla Soup from Dei Fratelli

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Servings: 6

Ingredients:

• 1 (14.5 oz.) Can Dei Fratelli Chopped Mexican Tomatoes

• 1 (14.5 oz.) Can Dei Fratelli Petite Diced Tomatoes with Onion, Celery & Peppers

• 8 Cups Chicken Broth

• 2 Cups Cooked Chicken, shredded

• 1 (15 oz.) Can Black Beans, drained

• 1 (15 oz.) Can Hominy, drained

• 1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. Lime Juice

• 2 tsp. Garlic Powder

• 2 tsp. Cumin

• ½ tsp. Chili Powder

• Salt, to taste

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a large stockpot. Simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes.

Recipe Notes:

Garnish with tortillas, shredded cheese, and sliced jalapeno.