FL police investigating death of local coach

(WTOL) - Florida police are investigating the death of a former Woodward coach.

An autopsy is now being conducted on 25-year-old Delroy Chance.

Witnesses told Florida police that they saw Chance run and jump from the fifth story of a Daytona Beach Shores hotel balcony on Sunday.

Chance coached at Woodward in 2016, and is a former Central Catholic All-State defensive lineman.

He was most recently a director of coaches at 4th and Goal Athletics in Toledo.

Police are now investigating what lead up to his death.

