Missing children from VA found in Van Wert Co.

An Amber Alert out of Virginia was canceled when two young children were found in Van Wert County on Monday.

Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received an Amber Alert around 12:20 p.m. for two children abducted from Roanoke, Virginia.

Troopers later located the GMC U-Haul truck identified in the Amber Alert on US 30 near milepost 21 in Washington Township.

The driver, 29-year-old Camille Crumby of Roanoke and mother of the children, was arrested for child abduction, falsification and drug charges.

Passenger 24-year-old Tineshia Mack of Benton Harbor, Michigan was also taken into custody and charged with falsification. Mack is Crumby's girlfriend, according to Roanoke police.

Both women are being held in the Van Wert County Jail while they wait for their court appearances.

The children, a four-year-old and a 5-year-old, were unharmed and turned over to Van Wert County Child Protective services before being reunited with family.

