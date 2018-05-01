Pinball machine sparks minor fire in Hensville

Crews were on the scene of a small fire in Hensville Tuesday morning.

Crews say an antique pinball machine is what sparked the fire.

Toledo fire said limited damage was contained to the room where the pinball games were located, and there was no damage to the Holy Toledo Tavern or the Swamp Shop.

Crews say once they get the water removed, everything should be able to be open today.

The health department as well as a key holder to Hensville are on their way to the scene.

