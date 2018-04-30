Downtown construction project causes certain roads to close for summer season

The entire intersection of Jefferson and Superior Street is going to be shut down until after the summer season.

This is happening right in front of the Huntington Center.

With the Walleye in the playoffs, downtown Toledo leaders are telling drivers to have an extra 10 minutes if they decide coming downtown.

The intersection is closed in all directions for the Toledo Waterways Initiative Downtown Storage Basin Project. The project is an 18-year-project, that aims to improve Toledo's sewer system.

The closure began Monday.

"I couldn't find anywhere to park earlier, but it'll be better when it's done, it takes time," said Jamye

Drivers can still get to the Seagate Center docks, Commodore Perry Parking garage, and Registry Bistro from Superior Street.

"For me I have to take the long route around which is a mild inconvienence, but for this street it is going to be a lot harder, especially if there is a Walleye game or a MudHens game," said Peter.

This project is being done at the same time as other downtown construction projects. City leaders believe once all of the construction is done, it will be a smoother, easier drive.

"There are definite stages to it, so just be patient, and you'll start to see all of those barricades come down in a couple of months," said Cindy Kerr.

The Toledo Waterways Initiative Downtown Storage Basin Project is expected to be done in six months. That puts the end date at the end of October.

The other downtown construction projects are expected to be done by then as well.

