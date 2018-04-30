Warmer weather welcomes allergy season

While this weather may feel about perfect, it's not great for allergy sufferers. Pollen counts are very high this time of year, especially with the sun and wind.

The sun was shining, people were out and about enjoying one of the nicest spring days we've seen so far.

"It's nice and warm it's not freezing and I kind of got tired of being trapped inside," said Sheena Shears of Port Clinton enjoying the day with her family at Pearson Park.

But for those with spring allergies, these warm temperatures and windy conditions can make you feel miserable.

"Just a lot of sneezing, itchy eyes, watery eyes," explained Charles Blausey, of his allergy symptoms.

"Your body reacts where the pollen comes in and it attaches to certain cells in our body that releases histamine and that's what causes the allergy symptoms," said Dr. George Darah, director of medical operations for ProMedica positions.

While medicine can't cure your allergies, they can control the symptoms. Carol Worden said she notices a change right after taking her over the counter allergy medicine.

"I take Claritin D 24 hour because if not then I'd be a mess,” explained Worden, of her allergies in the spring weather. “Especially when I come to the park. When I don't take my medicine then I am kind of itchy sometimes it's hard to breathe."

Doctors suggest those with allergies keep their windows closed, clean your air filters, and say when you are outside you should wear sunglasses to avoid pollen near your eyes and also to change your clothes and shower when you return home from outdoors to stop the spread of pollen in your home. They say it's better the be proactive than reactive during allergy season.

"You've been wanting to have this nice day out, so those allergy sufferers are going to take a hit that's why once again it's important to be proactive rather than reactive,” said Dr. Darah. “Don't wait for these symptoms to occur try to anticipate like days like this are soon to come I think tomorrow is going to be a nice day as well so those people should start their allergy medicines now."

If you suffer from severe allergies, doctors suggest you see an allergist who can recommend the best plan for your needs as this season gets underway.

