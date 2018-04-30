Perrysburg Fire Department enters contest to win $5K

Does your family have an escape plan in the event there was ever a fire at your house?

According to a new survey by the American Red Cross, only 43 percent of Americans have a plan in place and only half of those with a plan actually practice it.

For decades children in Perrysburg have been learning about fire safety.

"One of the most important things we do in the safety trailer is to teach the family safety plan and a safe meeting place so that mom and dad are not running around the house chasing after the kids we want to know when we get there that everyone is out safe," Aaron Harwell with the Perrysburg Fire Department.

But over the years, the weather along with hundreds of classes of students crawling through, have taken it's toll.

"Were looking to update it. Things are breaking down in it ," explained Harwell.

Without a budget to take on this extreme renovation, Harwell put a video together for Columbia Gas Smell and Tell Video Contest in hopes of winning $5,000.

Perrysburg is up against several much larger departments across Ohio - so they have added an incentive to get you to vote for them.

"If we win the competition, we will set up and wash cars on a Saturday for all the citizens in Perrysburg," said Harwell.

