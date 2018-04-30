Michigan Doctor certified to treat Ohio Medical Marijuana Patients

Ohio's medical marijuana program goes into effect in September.

Just a few months out, about three dozen doctors are certified to recommend cannabis to patients. Only two of them are in the Toledo area.

Dr. Mark Neumann of Temperance has been writing recommendations for medical marijuana for Michigan patients for several years. Soon, he'll be doing the same for Ohio patients.

"The problems with the opioids, pain medication, so forth, cannabis offers a great opportunity to use that as an option for their pain control," said Neumann.

Dr. Neumann said his practice focuses on patients taking control of their own health. Patient Donald Mongrain said cannabis has worked for him, where other treatments haven't.

"I wake up in the middle of the night and have severe muscle spasms or my hands will throb and I can get up in the middle of the night, take a couple hits off of a vaporizer with some cannabis in it and I tell you, in 15 minutes, I'm sleeping again," said Mongrain.

Dr. Neumann believes he'll begin certifying Ohio patients sometime around July. The process should be fairly straightforward. Ohio patients should be able to leave their appointments with their certification.

The non profit "My Compassion" researches medical marijuana and identifies reputable doctors for patients. Research priorities include cancer and opioid and heroin use.

"I have seen that it really is true that opioid use is completely diminished or almost diminished by the use of cannabis," said Heidi Parikh with My Compassion.

The Journal of the American Medical Association says there are some risks with cannabis. About 9 percent of users will become dependent.

The Association also said, states with medical marijuana laws, on average, had nearly 25 percent fewer opioid overdose deaths than states without.

