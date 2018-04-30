Open enrollment for Safe-T-City program

The tradition of offering free safety courses to kids over the summer before kindergarten is at it again. Safe-T-City is accepting sign ups now, not only for kids to learn safety, but to teach safety.

Toledo Police are looking for sixth graders to assist them with teaching the classes as well.

Kids will learning safety practices in regards to traffic safety, stranger danger, poisonous objects, fire safety and how and when to call 911.

“It leaves an impression on people, I have people who bring their kids and show me pictures from when they came 30 years ago,” Sergeant Abe Cruz who has been an instructor with Safe-T-City for 10 years said.

Toledo Police officers have been instructing this class with the help of local teachers since 1977.

The simulated city is located at Scott Park at 2201 Nebraska, is designed in a park like setting to teach kids about every scenario that could play out and how they should handle it.

After the seven day program is completed, the kids attend a graduation ceremony to commemorate their completion.

“I always say, this actually the first milestone for our five-year-olds. You know, in their young life, this is their first graduation. So this is really their first structured programs that they've attended,” Sergeant Cruz said.

On average, the program sees and educates about 500 local kids through out the summer.

“The classes fill up fast,” he said.

