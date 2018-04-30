Construction for new west Toledo Kroger doesn't start this year

Construction on the new Kroger store in west Toledo won't be started this year.

Last year, Kroger bought more than 18 acres of the Sisters of Notre Dame property.

It's been reported that the property is not up for sale, but as of now. Kroger isn't going to build there.

There isn't any confirmation as to when construction or updates to the existing Kroger on Monroe street will be.

