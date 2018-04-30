Money Talks News: Best and worst things to buy in May

Looking for a bargain on everything from TVs to clothes? Here are some of the best and worst things to buy in May.

Every month there are shopping deals, and duds, out at the stores and every month we turn to partner site Deal News, for the best and worst buys.

First on the May bargain list? Spring clothing. You'll probably find the lowest prices on Memorial Day weekend, with up to 90 percent off.

For savings you can take lying down, look for Memorial Day deals on mattresses. Deal News says not to settle for less than a 50 percent discount, and to look for stackable coupons to increase your savings even more.

Deal News says May is also the month for office furniture. Check out Staples, Office Depot, Walmart and Target for deals on desks and chairs.

Now that we know a few of the best May buys, let's look at things to avoid.

Deal News says to skip the laptop this month: You'll find better deals in late June as back-to-school sales ramp up. May is also not the month for the grill of your dreams, it's peak season. Wait until Labor Day for better prices.

There you have it: Deals good and bad for May. But you can find the best deals every day by going to the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "Deals."

