Marathon set to buy company for $23 billion

A big announcement coming from Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Monday.

The company is set to buy refiner and pipeline owner Andeavor.

It's a deal reportedly worth more than $20 billion.

While Marathon's operations are focused in the eastern U.S., Andeavor is primarily in the western part of the country.

The chief executive of Marathon is expected to take over the combined company.

