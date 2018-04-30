Whitmer High School student organizes Suicide Prevention Walk

A local high school student working to raise awareness Sunday.

Abigail Stuck, a senior at Whitmer High School, organized a walk to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

The walk was held at Tribly Side Park in west Toledo Sunday.

This walk was a memorial for people who had lost their lives to suicide.

"If we can stop the stigma on mental illness, and stop the bullying, and making it okay for people to talk to others, and letting people know that it's okay not to be okay, I think that would help bring suicide rates down," Stuck said.

She hopes to host this event next year with an even bigger turn out.

