Police looking to identify alleged credit card thief

Maumee police are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged credit card thief:

Police say the man used stolen credit cards that were taken from vehicles. 

They say he is the same person the Lucas County Sheriff's Office posted about earlier this month:

Maumee police, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and Toledo police all have cases with this man. 

Police believe the man drives an Oldsmobile Alero. 

Anyone with information should call 419-897-7030.

