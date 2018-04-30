Police looking to identify alleged credit card thief

Maumee police are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged credit card thief:

Police say the man used stolen credit cards that were taken from vehicles.

They say he is the same person the Lucas County Sheriff's Office posted about earlier this month:

Maumee police, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and Toledo police all have cases with this man.

Police believe the man drives an Oldsmobile Alero.

Anyone with information should call 419-897-7030.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.