Get concert tix for $20 during National Concert Week

(WTOL) - No money in your budget for concert tickets? No problem.

National Concert Week starts today and goes until May 8, and Live Nation wants to do something to celebrate.

In honor of the week, Live Nation is offering concert tickets for just $20 for performances in the metro Detroit area.

The tickets are limited, so get yours while you can!

Below is a list of performances included in the $20 ticket deal:

May 20 - Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train at Little Caesars Arena

