Coffee drinkers in the 419, think you can complete this quest?

(WTOL) - Many of us need a cup of coffee (or three) in the morning before starting the day.

Since you know you're going to be drinking it, why not have some fun while you do it?

Coffee Quest 419 is an event you and your friends can enjoy at locally owned coffee shops around the area.

On the first day of May, start at your favorite coffee shop and grab a punch card. Then, travel to the 13 participating coffee shops to collect 12 stamps.

Once you collect all 12 stamps, turn your card and information into your last stop.

Your prize for completing the quest is a limited edition Coffee Quest 419 t-shirt.

The event runs the whole month of May. You must visit at least ten different coffee shops to complete the challenge and qualify for the prize.

