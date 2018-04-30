One killed in Monday morning crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One killed in Monday morning crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Toledo Monday morning.

The crash is happening on the 3500 block of River Road near Central Grove.

Police say the car came around a curve and went off the road before hitting a tree in the front yard of a home.

Police say one man was killed as a result of the crash.

Police believe he had a heart attack before hitting the tree.

The crash is under investigation.

