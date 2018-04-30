Intersection of Jefferson and Superior closed for six months - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Intersection of Jefferson and Superior closed for six months

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Be prepared for more construction and road closures in downtown Toledo.

The intersection of Jefferson and Superior closes on Monday. 

The intersection will be closed for six months while sewer work is being done in the area.

This closure is next to the Huntington Center, so keep that in mind if you're going downtown for a hockey game or concert. 

