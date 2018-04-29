Rep. Marcy Kaptur fighting to save congressional chaplain's job

Speaker Paul Ryan leaves meeting of House Republican Conference on Friday. It was discussed during the closed-door meeting that Chaplain Conway as been forced out after complaints by some lawmakers that he was too political (Source: AP Images)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur signed a letter, along with 150 other representatives, demanding an explanation for the firing from Speaker Paul Ryan (Source: WTOL)

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is fighting to get a fired priest his job back.

But this isn’t just any priest.

He’s the chaplain for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rev. Patrick Conroy has been House chaplain since 2011.

Last week, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is Catholic, forced him out of his job.

Conroy’s resignation letter said he was offering to step down, but at Ryan’s request.

“This man did nothing wrong. And it was an arbitrary and capricious decision. I believe we’ll be able to turn it back,” said Rep. Kaptur.

No reason was given for pink-slipping the priest, but some have speculated it was because of a prayer Conroy gave during last fall’s tax debate.

He urged lawmakers ‘not to pick winners and losers’ but spread benefits equitably.

“We think, frankly, it’s more political and a little bit of a little religious bias thrown in,” said Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Wisconsin.

Kaptur, a Catholic, believes Conroy did nothing wrong.

The decision to fire him, she says, was done in the dark.

Kaptur and 150 other Democratic and Republican House members have sent a letter to Ryan demanding an explanation why Conroy was canned and urging Ryan to save his job.

“This was done in a very high handed manner and very damaging. Part of the way we’re judged is how you treat the people closest to you. The chaplain was close to every member of the House," said Kaptur.

Kaptur and the other letter signers hope to get an answer before Conroy’s termination takes effect on May 24th.

