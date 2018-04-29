Walleye even series with Komets in ECHL playoff series

The Toledo Walleye are breathing a sigh of relief after evening their 2nd round playoff series against the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Walleyen needed to get back on track after dropping game 1 on Saturday.

The series moves to Fort Wayne for two games starting on Wednesday and the Walleye did not want to be in a two game hole.

Game 2 started with less early offense as neither team was yet on the board after one period.

Shane Berschbach got his first goal of the playoffs with 13:11 left in the 2nd period to give Toledo the 1-0 lead.

A.J. Jenks scored at the start of the 3rd period to give the Walleye a bit of a cushion, but with under 10 minutes to go Fort Wayne got one on the board.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.