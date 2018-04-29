Enjoy free fishing in Ohio this weekend

If you like to fish but don’t do it enough to justify buying a license, this could be your lucky week.

Free fishing weekend is slated for the first weekend in May.

On Saturday May 5 and Sunday May 6, Ohio residents are invited to take part in Free Fishing Days.

All of Ohio’s public waters, including Lake Erie, the Maumee River and Sandusky River are included.

It is the only weekend of the entire year in which those 16 and over are not required to have a fishing license to fish.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.