ODNR offering free tours to teach beginners the basics of birding

A new birder gets a closer look at Magee Marsh (Source: WTOL)

Everyone knows we live in one of the best area’s for bird-watching in the country, but not everyone knows how to get started in the growing hobby.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is here to help.

The ODNR’s Division of Wildlife is leading tours this spring and summer to help beginner’s get started identifying birds.

A group of beginning birders took the tour at Magee Marsh in Ottawa County on Sunday and re-connected with nature.

"It really gives people, I think, an appreciation for the wildlife that we have,” said Wildlife Communications Expert Meredith Gilbert. “In this day and age I feel like we've become more and more removed from the outdoors and from the wildlife. So anything to spark peoples interest and get them interested in coming out and observing wildlife and having an appreciation for our natural world is important."

The tours are free and open to all ages.

Participants will learn about bird field markers, flight patterns, and behaviors.

Tours run from 8 to 11 a.m. at these dates and locations:

May 20 – Pearson Metropark - Participants will meet outside in front of the Packer-Hammersmith Center.

- Participants will meet outside in front of the Packer-Hammersmith Center. June 10 – Maumee Bay State Park - Participants will meet outside in front of the nature center.

Space is limited so pre-registration is required by calling 419-429-8359 at least 5 days before the tour.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.