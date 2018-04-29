Toledo police respond to second rollover crash Sunday

Toledo police say speed could be a factor in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in west Toledo.

The crash occurred on Parkside Boulevard and West Bancroft Street around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the female driver told them she turned into Ottawa Park, over corrected and flipped.

Police say the driver and baby were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The extent of those injuries are currently unknown.

