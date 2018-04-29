Helping those in need Sunday at Community Giving Day

Local charities and businesses are coming together to give back at a Community Giving Day Sunday afternoon.

The event is to provide free food, clothing, haircuts, blood pressure checks, hygiene products and services to area homeless, low-income and anyone in need in the Toledo community.

The event was organized by local Happy’s Pizza franchise owner Wally Yasso.

Yasso, who regularly provides free food to area shelters and community causes, partnered with local charitable organizations like Taking it to the Streets, Holiday Angels and Brighter Image Mobile Salon and businesses like McCord Coney Island.

The mission is to give anyone in need the opportunity to have a meal, get a haircut and have access to basic necessities like clothing and personal hygiene products, free of charge, no questions asked.

“This day is all about coming together to give people what they need, and may not be able to afford right now, in a positive, dignified way,” Yasso said.

The community event, which will also have music and a live DJ, will kick-off at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Happy’s Pizza at 513 Dorr Street.

