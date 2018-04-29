Vacant house catches fire in north Toledo Sunday morning - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vacant house catches fire in north Toledo Sunday morning

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire crews battled a vacant house fire in north Toledo early Sunday morning.

This fire took place on the corner of Homer Avenue and Buckeye Street around 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews say no one was injured in the blaze. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WTOL 11 was the only crew on the scene.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly