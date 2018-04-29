Vacant house catches fire in north Toledo Sunday morning

Toledo fire crews battled a vacant house fire in north Toledo early Sunday morning.

This fire took place on the corner of Homer Avenue and Buckeye Street around 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews say no one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WTOL 11 was the only crew on the scene.

