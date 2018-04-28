Democratic candidate Kucinich releases single-payer healthcare proposal

Dennis Kucinich, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, announced his plan for a single-payer health insurance plan called OhioCare on Saturday.

The complete plan can be seen below.

The plan calls for a not-for-profit, single payer system, claiming a single-payer plan is the most efficient approach to health care resources.

It also says all Ohioans will be covered under the plan and doctors would be paid on a fee-for-service basis within 30 days.

Under the plan, prevention, diet, nutrition, complementary medicine, and wellness would be emphasized.

Private insurers would be able to sell supplementary insurance but nothing that duplicates what is covered under the plan.

Kucinich says paying for the plan would be accomplished by reducing administrative costs and eliminating corporate profits and executive salaries, advertising and marketing and negotiation of prescription drug prices among other measures.

