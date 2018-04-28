Toledo Walleye drop game 1 against rival Fort Wayne in Round 2 of ECHL playoffs

The Toledo Walleye kicked off round two of the ECHL playoffs in front of a sell-out crowd at the Huntington Center on Saturday.

After getting the first playoff sweep in Walleye history against Indy, the Fish were looking to keep the momentum heading into round two.

The Walleye struck first and fast with a power play goal by veteran A.J. Jenks with 14:55 left in the first but the Komets were able to tie it back up shortly thereafter.

WHAT A GOAL for @jenksaj on the power play.



??: Denis, Tansey pic.twitter.com/bIn3ktC8du — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) April 28, 2018

The Walleye went back on top just before the end of the 1st with a goal by A.J. Jenks again deflected off a shot by Simon Denis.

After the first period the Walleye had just 5 shots on goal to Fort Wayne's 21.

The Walleye briefly went up 3 -1 with a goal by Patrick McCarron but the Komets quickly added another 2 to their total to tie the game at 3.

This is good for @P_Mac_27's first goal of the postseason.



??: Brassard, Embach pic.twitter.com/38Q3pd8suA — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) April 29, 2018

Fort Wayne continued their dominance with shots on goals in the second and were able to take their first lead of the game with 5 minutes left in the period.

Fort Wayne tacked on another with 10 minutes left in the third to make it 5-3.

Toledo has their work cut out for them in the series against their rival Fort Wayne, a team they won just two of eight games against during the season.

The Walleye have history on their side though, they've eliminated the Komets two of the last three years.

The series marks the first time former Komet and current Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle goes against his former team in the playoffs.

Game two is Sunday, April 29. Puck drop is at 5:15 inside the Huntington Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.