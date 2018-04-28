Toledo Police investigating death at south Toledo home on Saturd - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police investigating death at south Toledo home on Saturday morning

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department is investigating the death of a person at a south Toledo home on Saturday morning.

Police say they were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of Gordon St. to check on the safety of the person living there.

Upon arrival, police say they found the victim deceased.

No other details have been released at this time but they are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

