Toledo Police investigating death at south Toledo home on Saturday morning

Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.

Court records: Ketchup in toilet led babysitter to abuse, cause death of 3-year-old girl

The man's court-appointed attorney requested a mental and competency evaluation before they move forward with the case.

Police say Michael Turski broke through the side door of the home and was waiting inside when his ex-girlfriend arrived home.

Police: West Toledo woman nearly killed after being beat by ex-boyfriend

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

The Toledo Police Department is investigating the death of a person at a south Toledo home on Saturday morning.

Police say they were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of Gordon St. to check on the safety of the person living there.

Upon arrival, police say they found the victim deceased.

No other details have been released at this time but they are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

