TPD says boy found walking streets of Toledo has been reunited with family

TPD says the boy they found walking in west Toledo has been reunited with his family a little before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Toledo Police Sergeant Kevan Toney says all are well and very relieved.

He says the investigation continues; however, it appears the boy snuck out of the house to take his dog on a Saturday morning walk.

Police say they found a 3-year-old boy walking on Holland-Sylvania Road from Bancroft Street towards Dorr Street.

The child was wearing a diaper, black shirt, white socks and carrying a small dog.

Sergeant Toney says a big thanks to all those involved and that this was a true community effort.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.