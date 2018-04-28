Coast Guard suspend search for man, fell into Sandusky Bay

The Coast Guard has suspended the search, Saturday, for a man in the water in Sandusky Bay.

The man's name is not being released and there is no imagery or video associated with this case.

The Coast Guard says shoreline searches of Johnson Island and searches from the air showed no signs of distress anywhere in the search area.

The Sandusky Fire Department Dive Team also searched using side-scan sonar, but reported no sightings.

Crews were searching for a 245-pound male with blonde hair, wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector Detroit Command Center watch-standers were notified of an unmanned 12-foot dark green Jon Boat under power in Sandusky Bay, roughly a half mile offshore of Lions Park.

Additional information gathered from the reporting source stated the man was not wearing a life jacket, and they witnessed the man fall out of the boat.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.