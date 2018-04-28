Another vacant south Toledo house fire Saturday morning

Another vacant house in south Toledo goes up in flames Saturday morning.

This fire started around 6:30 a.m. at the 800 block of Brighton Avenue.

Crews say no one was injured in the fire.

They believe the fire started in the attic.

