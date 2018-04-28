Fire destroys south Toledo home Saturday morning

Toledo fire crews battled a large house fire in south Toledo early Saturday morning.

Crews say the fire started a little after midnight at a vacant house at 153 Louie Street.

A neighbor says they heard crackling from the fire and called 911 right away.

The battalion chief says as soon as he got the call, the fire was considered a code red due to the intensity of the fire.

Although it's hard to tell exactly where the fire started, the battalion chief believes the fire started in the front of the house.

He also says he recalls being in the exact neighborhood around this time last year for a fire, so Saturday's fire is being considered suspicious.

There were no injuries at the time of the fire and it is currently under investigation.

WTOL 11 was the first crew on the scene.

