New Starbucks location opening in downtown Toledo

A Starbucks spokesperson has confirmed the popular coffee chain will be opening a new location in downtown Toledo this summer.

The store will be at 300 Madison Ave in Edison Plaza.

The Starbucks will be a licensed location and will be run by Sodexo, a French facilities management company.

There is no word at this time on the exact date the location will open.

