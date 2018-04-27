NFL star, Toledo native spends time with WTOL 11

Football fans across the nation are accepting the events of Thursday night's NFL Draft.

It was just a year ago that one of Toledo's own was preparing to hear his name get called: Chris Wormley.

Wormley is a Whitmer High School graduate who just completed his rookie year.

He spent his high school career terrorizing teams for the Whitmer Panthers and went on to be a star for the Michigan Wolverines.

These days Wormley is preparing for his second year in the NFL. But before he goes back to work, Wormley found some time to chit-chat with WTOL 11's Jordan Strack at Dave and Buster's before he heads back to Baltimore for workouts.

