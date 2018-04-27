Ribbon cutting for Tiffin's first housing project in a decade

A new housing complex in Tiffin is now officially open for business, and it's the first major housing project for the city in a decade.

Tiffin Pointe is a $9 million multifamily development on busy Market Street.

The new housing complex was not only needed to answer the recent demand for housing in the city, but it is also built at the site of a former dilapidated mobile home park.

"The residents were living, in many cases, sub-optimal conditions,and now we have this beautiful development. And the people that lived here previously were relocated into much nicer housing units. And it really is a win win for the entire Tiffin and Seneca County community," said Tiffin mayor Aaron Montz.

The complex was developed by the NRP Group out of Cleveland. Currently, three buildings host 52 units of two, three, or four bedroom apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens, a 24-hour fitness center, and onsite clothe care.

"Being able to come in with that kind of investment into the community, and giving people a good, quality place to live; it's incredibly important no matter where you're at," said Aaron Pechota, Senior V.P. at the NRP Group

And even though Friday marked Tiffin Pointe's ribbon cutting ceremony, the demand in Tiffin for housing is so high that the complex is already at 70 percent capacity.

"There's no rental housing in Tiffin to speak of. So, I got on this right away," said Betty Hall, who moved in a month ago.

NRP Group hopes to finalize more funding to build additional buildings here as part of their phase two for Tiffin Pointe.

