Anthony Wayne Trail bridge work causes more headaches for drivers

Just when Toledo drivers thought there was enough traffic, more headaches headed their way when they head to downtown Toledo.

ODOT will begin replacing a bridge on the Anthony Wayne Trail near City Park Avenue.

Work on the nearly $10 million project will begin the week of May 14th.

During that time, the trail will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, with other lane closures possible.

The project won't be complete until October of next year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.